Scottish League Cup: Record £2.16m prize money for 2022-23 competition

The 2022 Tour de France’s spectacular jaunt around Denmark comes to an end today with a 182km route down the east coastline of the Danish mainland which is perfectly set up for the sprinters to fight for victory once more.Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 to silence anyone questioning Quickstep’s decision to leave Mark Cavendish at home, and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men.Tour de France stage 3 LIVE!That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a...
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Nick Kyrgios said he "just wanted to remind everyone" that he is "pretty good" after reaching the third round at Wimbledon in straight sets, as two-time champion Rafael Nadal also progressed.
Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s British Grand Prix.In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari’s Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth - one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren. Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell finished eighth. “Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz. “Spaniards struggle with the rain,...
Riders and staff at Belgium's Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have expressed concerns they could catch Covid-19 after two more staff members tested positive. Fabio Jakobsen won Saturday's sprint to Nyborg, and team-mate Yves Lampaert claimed the yellow jersey in stage one. But Lampaert said he was afraid he could have...
Warning: This story contains some descriptions of sexual assault. Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she was raped and sexually assaulted by three different men involved in Dutch football. The 59-year-old, who played for the Netherlands and managed them for six years, has been the Irish boss since 2019.
Comments / 0