Scottish League Cup: Record £2.16m prize money for 2022-23 competition

The 2022 Tour de France’s spectacular jaunt around Denmark comes to an end today with a 182km route down the east coastline of the Danish mainland which is perfectly set up for the sprinters to fight for victory once more.Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 to silence anyone questioning Quickstep’s decision to leave Mark Cavendish at home, and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men.Tour de France stage 3 LIVE!That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a...

