Branch County, MI

Army Veteran Tree Service: another option for tree removal in Branch County

 4 days ago
Army Veteran Tree Service of Fremont, Ind. recently joined the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Brian Harrington has been in the tree removal business for 20 years before starting his own business with four employees.

Lori Hunt, director of the chamber, said her family could vouch for Harrington. He’s worked on trees in their yard and advised they remove one. Hunt said they tried to save a willow tree, but it fell soon after on nice day without wind. Fortunately no one was hurt. They will follow his direction in the future.

Harrington said he’s will travel as far north as Battle Creek and south to Fort Wayne, Ind.

Army Veteran Tree Service is licensed and insured and can be reached at (260) 243-3256.

IN THIS ARTICLE
