ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

VA pours taxpayer dollars down a rathole

By Patricia Wilson
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaED3_0gOKyvrA00

The Department of Veterans Affairs' latest attempt to “roll out” the much-touted electronic medical records system, (EHR) at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, ended up with the system crashing and shutting down the entire system at the facility for hours.

This event on March 3 was not just a crash, it was an implosion. VA employees had to revert to pen and paper to try and handle veteran appointments, referrals, prescription requests, and most importantly, mental health care for veterans in need, for over 24 hours. The staff was ordered to “stop using the digital records system until further notice and to assume that all electronic patient data is corrupted/inaccurate.”

VA Secretary Denis McDonough admitted the medical center experienced at least six shutdowns at the April 28 House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing. It did not help that on April 26 the system which McDonough reported “up and running” crashed again in the middle of a House Veterans Affairs hearing to review the situation.

Cerner Corp. of Kansas City, Missouri, was the originator of this albatross for the tidy sum of $10 billion.

The suits at Cerner decided it was time to bail and save themselves and their golden parachutes so on June 8 Cerner was purchased by the tech giant Oracle for $28.3 billion dollars.

Debrorah Hellinger, Oracle’s senior vice president for global corporate communications, stated, “we intend to bring substantially more resources to this program and deliver a modern, state of the art electronic health system that will make the VA the industry standard.”

The VA Inspector General (OIG) is hot on the case and states in a draft report: “the program failed to deliver over 11,000 orders for specialty care, lab work and other services — without alerting health care providers the orders had been lost.”

You the taxpayers, (and veterans are taxpayers), are funding this debacle. The veterans, God help us all, are caught in the whirlpool of VA ineptness ... again.

Lost orders are the same as undelivered mail. Nobody gets the mail and nobody knows you sent the mail in the first place.

Oracle-Cerner states that the orders went into an “unknown queue.” Cerner referred to this kind of “oops” as being in the “parking lot” according to the OIG report of July 8, 2021.

Each year the system is delayed is going to cost the taxpayers an estimated $1.9 billion.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, and other top Democrats on the House and Senate VA panels, “sent a letter to McDonough on June 7 with detailed questions about the more than 50 incidents when the system has been partly or completely unusable.”

The letter further states, “America’s veterans and VA’s employees deserve better than what has been provided to date. It is unreasonable to expect VA employees to perform their jobs when the EHR is unreliable or completely unavailable.”

It is the front-line VA employees who I and other veterans deal with every day, and they have enough to deal with right now with short staffing, extra hours, pay rates that are a disgrace, and they are the ones who must face the veterans not the folks on “Mahogany Row.”

Secretary McDonough stated on May 25: “we’re not continuing practices that would increase risk.” He did not have any plans at that time to delay or halt the Oracle Cerner program.

VA confirmed on Tuesday that further rollouts of the new EHR system has been delayed to at least April 2023.

When I get lousy service from someone I am doing business with, I do not return to spend more of my money with that vendor.

Time to shut it down, turn off the money waterfall to Oracle-Cerner, and listen to the front-line employees and veterans on how to put a workable, reliable and cost-effective system in place.

— This is the opinion of Patricia Wilson, a veteran and a resident of St. Cloud. Her column appears monthly.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in roads

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion first-of-its-kind pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects, pledging wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program’s limited dollars.Under the Reconnecting Communities program, cities and states can now apply for the federal aid over five years to rectify harm caused by roadways that were built primarily through lower-income, Black communities after the 1950s creation of the interstate highway system.New projects could include rapid bus transit lines to link disadvantaged neighborhoods to jobs; caps built on top of highways featuring...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
borderreport.com

Governor commits $564 million to border security citing Biden ‘inaction’ on immigration

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation committing more than half a billion dollars to border security. The bulk of the spending ($335 million out of the $564 million) is earmarked for border fence construction and technology improvements. Local news media reported that equates to installing motion sensors, infrared cameras, and aerial drones – a “virtual fence” – because the federal government owns most of the land adjacent to the border and most of it is already walled.
ARIZONA STATE
Slate

The Real Target of the Supreme Court’s EPA Decision

In yet another major blow to democratic constitutionalism, the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that the Clean Air Act does not give EPA authority to regulate the power grid as a whole. The decision will likely limit the EPA’s authority to address climate change across the board. But the issue is even broader. The opinion undermines the federal regulatory state that Congress has established—with the court’s blessing—over the past 200 years. Using a legal rule of its own invention that defies the intent of Congress, the court has struck at the heart of government agencies’ ability to protect the public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
LocalNewsMatters.org

ADA serial filer suffers another setback in federal court

The hits keep on coming for Brian Whitaker, a serial filer of lawsuits against small businesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed Whitaker’s suit against Salah R. Salah, the owner of Deja Vu Juice Bar in San Mateo. She found that Whitaker did not plausibly allege that he intended to return to the juice bar when the alleged barrier to accessibility — tables without sufficient clearance for a wheelchair — was remediated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy