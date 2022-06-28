ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Bluetooth Speaker Turns Any Day Into a 'Party,' and It's 40% Off

People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If recent attempts to beat the summer heat at the pool or beach have fallen a bit flat without the perfect soundtrack playing in...

people.com

shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN

