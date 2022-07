NEW YORK–Canelo Alvarez may have many superlative qualities, but murderous puncher is apparently not one of them, according to his longtime nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin. Golovkin’s only career loss came at the hands of Alvarez. Their rematch, in 2018, saw Alvarez win a close majority decision. Their first fight, in 2017, ended in a controversial draw. Their third meeting will take place at the 168-pound limit, the division in which Alvarez holds all four major belts.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO