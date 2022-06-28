ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida’s Gatorland highlights capybaras, world’s largest rodents, in new encounter

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKck1_0gOKxH1f00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gatorland may be known for its reptiles, but giant rodents will take center stage in the wildlife park’s newest attraction.

According to WFTV, the Orange County park, dubbed the “Alligator Capital of the World,” said its guide-led Capybara Encounter offers guests an up-close look at capybaras Ben and Jerry. The pair live on Flamingo Island with waterfowl, turtles and – of course – flamingos.

“We just love Ben and Jerry, and so do our guests,” said Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh. “That’s why we decided to offer something brand new to showcase these incredible animals, their habitat and the way they interact with our other animals.”

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and typically live in South America, according to National Geographic. The semiaquatic herbivores, often called “water hogs,” can weigh as much as 175 pounds and reach about 4 1/2 feet long, WFTV reported.

Capybara Encounter will be open weekday afternoons for a fee of $10 per person, according to WFTV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

AP - A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said.The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot (3-meter) shark wrapped its jaws around the girl's thigh, according to a statement from her family.The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger's boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl's leg to slow blood loss.After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to a hospital in Tallahassee, the state capital, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl's leg suffered extensive damage.Officials didn't immediately know what kind of shark bit the girl.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatorland#Rodents#Capybara#South America#Reptiles#Wftv#National Geographic#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida man accused of posing as Disney employee, stealing R2-D2 droid

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of dressing as a Walt Disney World employee and stealing several items, including a statue of an R2-D2 droid, authorities said. David Emerson Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, was arrested May 31 and charged with two counts of grand theft, one count of petit theft, one count of obstruction by false information and one count of scheming to defraud, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Colin: System downgraded to tropical depression

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday, bringing heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 11:25 p.m. EDT July 2: The National Hurricane Center downgraded the short-lived Tropical Storm Colin to a tropical depression late Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County updates for the Fourth of July beach weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Every year, the Fourth of July weekend brings crowds to St. Johns county beaches, and this year to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department will work together from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy