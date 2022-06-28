ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Alabama man charged with first-degree sodomy, accused of asking teen to stay quiet

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spKez_0gOKxFGD00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County man is facing a first-degree sodomy charge after allegedly assaulting a teenager inside their grandmother’s home.

According to online court documents, Florence Police Officer James Hillhouse was called to go to the North Alabama Medical Center in regards to a reported sexual assault.

Tuscaloosa man captured in Ukraine makes direct contact with family

When he got to the hospital Officer Hillhouse met with the teenager and their mother. They alleged a man that went by the name “Rusty” had sexually assaulted the teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5eaw_0gOKxFGD00
Andreas Ugene Jones
(Florence Police Department)

Rusty was later identified as Andreas Ugene Jones.

The victim told police that the incident happened at their grandmother’s house in Florence on June 4.

It was around 5 p.m., they said, when they went into one of the bedrooms to relax for a little while. The victim told the officer that Rusty came into the room about 30 minutes later and started asking about their sexual preferences.

Search underway for missing Fairfield 12-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Then, the victim says, Rusty grabbed them by the head and forced them to perform oral sex.

Afterward, court records say that Rusty “attempted to exchange phone numbers” with the victim. Rusty then left the room and didn’t say anything else to the victim in person.

The mother of the victim was able to provide authorities with screenshots where Rusty had texted the victim on the same day of the incident.

At 6:46 p.m., the victim texted Rusty saying, “this rusty?”

2 arrested after leaving 6-month-old inside hot car in Cullman County

Rusty replied, “I want you please don’t say anything please,” along with a kissing heart emoji.

At 6:54 p.m., Rusty texted again saying, “Please don’t say anything.”

Rusty texted again at 7:16 p.m., “Wow now I’m scared.”

Officer Hillhouse was able to search through the victim’s phone, “Rusty’s” phone as well as both of their cell phone providers. He concluded that the screenshots were legitimate and had been sent from the phone of Andreas Ugene Jones.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones, and he was taken into custody on June 24. His bond was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No. Birmingham police today are investigating a shooting in Ensley. See video of the scene above. Officers responded to the 1800 block of 19th Street Ensley shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived to find one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Two in custody after teen shot in Birmingham housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people are in custody after a 15-year-old was shot in Birmingham Wednesday night, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the Morell Todd Housing Community. Officers responded to 4020 8th Terrace North just before 8:30 p.m. on a call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama deputy dies after shooting during chase; suspect arrested

One of two Alabama sheriff’s deputies who were shot Wednesday night has died, state police said Thursday. Bibb County Alabama Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Johnson was shot Wednesday along with Deputy Chris Poole while they chased a suspect in a stolen car. The suspect began firing at the deputies. Johnson died Thursday; Poole was treated and released from the hospital, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) personnel reported.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Sodomy#Violent Crime
CBS 42

Bibb County community grieves fallen officer Brad Johnson

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in Bibb County are heartbroken and shocked about the tragic events that unfolded in their community after two Deputies were shot Wednesday. Deputy Brad Johnson passed away Thursday afternoon. Investigator Chris Poole was released from UAB Hospital Thursday morning and is recovering at home. CBS 42 stopped by City Cafe […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Deputy Brad Johnson dies after being shot in Bibb County chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot during a pursuit Wednesday night has died. Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed the passing of Deputy Bradley Johnson at UAB Hospital just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

A conversation with Birmingham Chief of Police, Scott Thurmond—hear his thoughts

Although Chief Scott Thurmond is a Birmingham Police Department veteran, he recently stepped into a new role as Chief of Police this past January. What does this Chief have up his sleeve? We sat down with him to discover his thoughts on the state of Birmingham, proactivity on fighting violent crimes and how initiatives are helping Birmingham become a safer, better place.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving juvenile in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an assault investigation. Police say a shooting occurred on June 29 in the Morell Todd Housing Community. The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile suspect. Officers say the victim was transported to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29. Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital. Authorities say a suspect is in custody.
CBS 42

15-year-old in life threatening condition following Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department. Multiple shots were fired in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North in the Kingston neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. BPD public information officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said a 15-year-old was shot in the upper extremities and is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect who allegedly shot 2 deputies in Bibb County now in custody

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Austin Patrick Hall, the suspect who allegedly shot two deputies in Bibb County Wednesday afternoon, is now in custody, the US Marshals Service reports. According to Marshal Martin Keeley, Hall was found in a tent behind a trailer in the Bulldog Bend community in Bibb County, less than a mile […]
wbrc.com

1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW. According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy