ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Small relief continues at Arkansas gas pumps

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHwY3_0gOKx6Ov00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Consistent drops in gas prices across Arkansas leave drivers with a bit of relief at the pumps.

AAA reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the Natural State dropped to $4.43 per gallon. Though it is a one-cent drop from Monday, any decrease in gas prices is a driver’s favorite trend. It has been two weeks since the state recorded its highest gas average of $4.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel in Arkansas remained at $5.38 per gallon.

Drivers in Greene County are seeing the state’s lowest price average of $4.16 per gallon. Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest average of $4.86 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.44 per gallon, just one cent above the state average. Hot Springs follows with an average of $4.37 per gallon. Gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging around $4.36 per gallon.

Nearly 48M Americans to travel July 4th weekend as flight chaos continues

The national average of gas dropped to $4.88 per gallon. AAA officials said the drop in the global price of oil has helped the price of gas drop nationally. Officials also noted that the motive to drop prices is a fear of a potential recession.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Kait 8

Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Plaza, between Petco and Rack Room Shoes. According to signs on the building’s front, the store is set to open in...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Central Arkansas#Americans#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KTLO

Arkansas seeing increase in traffic fatalities

According to the National Transportation Research Group, Arkansas had a 40% increase in traffic deaths between 2019 and 2020 but says the numbers are still up. A new report released Thursday by national transportation research nonprofit ‘TRIP,’ Arkansas is among the top four states with the highest spike of traffic deaths between 2019 and 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy Arkansas wants proposals for 1,000 megawatts of solar/wind power

Entergy Arkansas officials announced Thursday it has issued a request for proposals for 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind generation resources, emissions-free renewables that can provide cost-effective energy supply, capacity, fuel diversity, and other benefits to its customers. "Entergy Arkansas has a commitment to providing our customers with low-cost, reliable...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy