Lidl’s expansion in New Jersey continues

By Bill Doyle
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, German discount grocery chain Lidl announced that they would be expanding up and down the East Coast, including New Jersey, to the tune of a $500 million dollar investment and that expansion continues. It was announced this month that a Lidl will be replacing Bob’s at the...

Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey's Bendix Diner Named One of the Best in the United States

The Famous Bendix Diner.(@BleachersMusic/Instagram) Without a doubt, there is nothing more "New Jersey" than the diners. New Jersey has given diners their iconic ambiance. Yes, the state is also famous for other food: blueberries, tomatoes, and unlimited combinations of egg sandwiches, but New Jersey inarguably deserves credit for the retro-themed restaurants with the same, but different variations of comfort food.
State
New Jersey State
Toni Koraza

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.
themontclairgirl.com

New Jersey Beaches That Don’t Have an Admission Fee

The Jersey Shore is known for several things – Snooki, D’jais, and beach badges (otherwise known as beach admission fees). Beach badges/tokens are synonymous with New Jersey towns that operate with a beach tag system that requires people who pay a fee for a daily, weekly, or seasonal pass, but not all New Jersey beaches have an entry fee. In fact, several beaches are completely free to the public. Read on to discover which Jersey shore beaches don’t require beach badges.
TRAVEL
Edison
CBS New York

Jersey City Fire Department adds 2 new companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There's a big change for Jersey City's Fire Department. It's gaining two new fire companies. They're the first additions since 1937, and are needed to keep up with Jersey City's growing population. "I look out my window the other day, I counted about 34 high rises that weren't there about 10 years ago. Throughout the city there's about another 19 on the books that are going up. and I talked to the Buildings department and they said there are about another 90 applications for high rises throughout the city," Jersey City Fire Department Chief Steven McGill said. The new fire companies will house specialized units. The High Rise Unit is trained and equipped to fight conditions inside multilevel structures, and the Rapid Intervention Crew will focus on the rescue of trapped firefighters. 
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in N.J. history

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Touting Democrats' stewardship of the state and warning of a potential downturn in the economy in the coming years, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief, sets a record surplus and lifts overall spending 9% over last year.Murphy signed the first spending plan of his second term Thursday alongside fellow Democratic legislative leaders in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats' desire to address what they...
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

