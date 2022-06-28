No winner yet! Powerball jackpot climbs to $365 million

Locally heavy rain possible again Friday and Saturday. It will not be all day rain, but there will be storms popping during the day with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Lows will drop into the low to upper 70s. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s, but a few 90s possible. Rain chances are a little lower Sunday, so it will be a little hotter. There will still be some scattered activity mainly in the afternoon. July 4th highs will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance rain and storms. Watching the tropics. There is now a 30% chance tropical development along the Texas Coast, but the system only has a short time to develop. It is forecast to move onshore overnight. Main concern will be rain along the Texas Coast.

