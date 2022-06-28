ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

No winner yet! Powerball jackpot climbs to $365 million

By Maddie Taliancich
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article La. — As you're driving around town, you might notice the illuminated billboards that show some jaw-dropping numbers. No...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tropical Storm Bonnie and Excessive Local Rain

Tropical Storm Bonnie our second named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season earlier this morning. Bonnie will make landfall over Central America around late afternoon or early evening today -- close to the border of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Locally, expect a partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid day...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tropical Storm Colin and Your Holiday Forecast

Tropical Storm Colin formed very early Saturday morning over coastal eastern South Carolina. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was over Myrtle Beach, SC. A Tropical Storm Warning had been issued from South Santee River, SC, to Duck, NC. This Saturday evening, a Tropical Storm Warning has been extended to include Cape Fear, NC to Duck, NC and Pamlico Sound. Colin has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving NE at 7 mph. Currently, 35 miles WSW of Wilmington, North Carolina. It will impact coastal South and North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday in the form of heavy rain (1-4"inches), gusty tropical force winds extending outward some 80 miles, life-threatening swells, rip currents and potential flash flooding. Colin will exit the coast on Sunday. It will not impact the Gulf Coast.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
WDSU

Tropical Storm Colin has formed in South Carolina

S.C. — Tropical Storm Colin formed very early Saturday morning over coastal eastern South Carolina. As of 10 a.m., the center of the storm was over Myrtle Beach, SC. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from South Santee River, SC, to Duck, NC. Colin has max sustained...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDSU

Louisiana Workforce Commission's unemployment website down

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Workforce Commission is working to repair the state's unemployment website. The HiRE website is currently offline, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The website is used for Louisiana residents to file unemployment claims, search for jobs, and other functions. The Louisiana Workforce Commission...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana man facing 7 charges of dog fighting ventures

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man is facing up to 35 years in prison for possessing and receiving dogs for the purpose of having dogs participate in animal fighting. According to court documents, David Guidry III, 47, is facing up to seven charges and could face up to five years per charge if convicted.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana attorney general warns doctors against performing abortions

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions, despite a judge’s order blocking the state from enforcing its ban on the procedure. Attorney General Jeff Landry said that the state judge’s Monday order blocking enforcement “has limited reach” and that abortion remains...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana State Fire Marshal urges firework safety

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is urging firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. WDSU Anchor Randi Rousseau spoke with a representative from the State Fire Marshal's office to learn more about how to stay safe during the holiday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Knowing the dangers of celebratory gunfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico woman is warning others about the dangers of celebratory gunfire after she almost lost her life as a young child nearly 18 years ago. On July 4, 2005, Alyssa Boldin was being held by her grandmother when she was hit by a stray bullet someone fired into the night sky.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDSU

Scattered storms with flood risk today

NEW ORLEANS — Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will range from 86 to 91 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain and storms, which will become more prevalent in the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms that develop pose a localized flooding risk. Rain will diminish overnight, but a few showers could still be around by 9 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mandeville Safe Haven Crisis Center temporarily closed

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Safe Haven Crisis Receiving Center in Mandeville is temporarily closed starting Friday. The center receives patients suffering from a mental health crisis instead of hospitals and sheriff's offices. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper issued a statement earlier this week explaining that the Start Corporation...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Umbrella Friday and Saturday

Locally heavy rain possible again Friday and Saturday. It will not be all day rain, but there will be storms popping during the day with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Lows will drop into the low to upper 70s. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s, but a few 90s possible. Rain chances are a little lower Sunday, so it will be a little hotter. There will still be some scattered activity mainly in the afternoon. July 4th highs will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance rain and storms. Watching the tropics. There is now a 30% chance tropical development along the Texas Coast, but the system only has a short time to develop. It is forecast to move onshore overnight. Main concern will be rain along the Texas Coast.
ENVIRONMENT

