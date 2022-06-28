No winner yet! Powerball jackpot climbs to $365 million

Tropical Storm Colin formed very early Saturday morning over coastal eastern South Carolina. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was over Myrtle Beach, SC. A Tropical Storm Warning had been issued from South Santee River, SC, to Duck, NC. This Saturday evening, a Tropical Storm Warning has been extended to include Cape Fear, NC to Duck, NC and Pamlico Sound. Colin has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving NE at 7 mph. Currently, 35 miles WSW of Wilmington, North Carolina. It will impact coastal South and North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday in the form of heavy rain (1-4"inches), gusty tropical force winds extending outward some 80 miles, life-threatening swells, rip currents and potential flash flooding. Colin will exit the coast on Sunday. It will not impact the Gulf Coast.
