ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Brigade turn in strong performance against the Midwest A's

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cade Perkins pitched five innings of shutout baseball and Austin Gerety provided solid relief pitching down the stretch...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Brigade pick up a victory over the Lawrence Travelers

Junction City defeated the Lawrence Travelers 9-7 Friday night in summer collegiate baseball in Lawrence. It was the second straight win for the Brigade over the Travelers. Junction City will host the Travelers Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Rathert Field. The Brigade are also home at 7 p.m. Sunday against the Kansas City Knights.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Back to back homers by the Tigers sink the Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. With one out, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps. It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career. Joe Jimenez (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win as Detroit’s pitchers retired the last 17 batters they faced.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected when pickup overturns

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Friday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Gary K. Fortner, 57, Holton, was eastbound on Interstate 70. A tire on the pickup blew out. The vehicle traveled off...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
JC Post

🎥Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

KANSAS City (AP) —They call her, desperate, scared and often broke. Some are rape and domestic violence victims. Others are new mothers, still breastfeeding infants. Another pregnancy so soon, they say, is something they just can't handle. (Click below to watch as President Biden convenes a virtual meeting on...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KSU releases spring graduation totals

MANHATTAN — More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. For...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Woman dies after semi overturns in ditch on rural Kan. road

CLOUD COUNTY—A woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Thursday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volvo semi pulling a grain trailer and driven by Vickie L. Fenner, 66, Conway, Arkansas, was eastbound on Kansas 28 four miles west of Jamestown negotiating a 90 degree southbound curve.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#The Junction City Brigade
JC Post

Patrol IDs 2 Kansas women who died in Amtrak crash

CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Sunflower Health Plan sponsors Member Days

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating health equity and fighting food insecurity, Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who have Medicaid coverage...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

June 2022 Weather Summary

For the sixth consecutive month in 2022, June ended with well above average temperatures, but probably not as warm as many area residents thought. Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte said that while rainfall just missed long term average, it was close enough and well timed to provide nice rains for area lawns, gardens and crops and only delayed wheat harvest slightly.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Woman remains jailed after 4 county Kan. chase, 3-hour standoff

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges following a four county Kansas chase and standoff. Just before 6:30a.m. June 25, a Lyon County Deputies performed a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near County Road R1 northbound, on a white Ford Expedition. As deputies were attempting to arrest the driver later identified as 39- year-old Rebecca Estrada of New Mexico she resisted and a vehicle a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff's Sergeant Zachary Shafer.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Founders of Sundown Salute will be honored during the parade

John Summers, Ed Berney and the late Bill Deppish are credited with being founders of Sundown Salute. This week, Michelle Stimatze, who chairs the planning committee said Summers will be in attendance for the celebration. He, along with other members of his family and the Bill Deppish family, will be recognized as grand marshals for the Sundown Salute parade that is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday in Junction City. "We decided to put them as grand marshals because without them starting this we may not have ever had this event.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Warren cites policy experience, conservatism in run for Kansas AG

Kellie Warren believes her policy experience and conservativism make her the ideal candidate to be the next attorney general in Kansas. Warren, of Leawood, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run for attorney general in Kansas. Warren currently represents District 11 in Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. The other two Republicans are Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Stormont Vail Health’s Management, Oversight of Hospital, Clinics in Geary County Moves Forward

Stormont Vail Health has issued a statement on the contract agreement between that organization and Geary County on the operation. Geary County Commissioners Friday approved a contract with Stormont Vail Health that will pave the way to stabilize the provision of health services in Geary County. The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees also approved the agreement.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy