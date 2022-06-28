Brigade turn in strong performance against the Midwest A's

John Summers, Ed Berney and the late Bill Deppish are credited with being founders of Sundown Salute. This week, Michelle Stimatze, who chairs the planning committee said Summers will be in attendance for the celebration. He, along with other members of his family and the Bill Deppish family, will be recognized as grand marshals for the Sundown Salute parade that is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday in Junction City. "We decided to put them as grand marshals because without them starting this we may not have ever had this event.

