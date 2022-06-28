ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Foxconn’s groundbreaking four years later

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere we duped? Or were expectations not met due to outside factors?. “A little bit of both” according to Editor in Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal Mark Kass. It was June 27th, 2022...

Comments / 9

Nurse from WI
4d ago

Whoever wrote this article needs to check their dates and content before submitting. So Trump came to WI June 27th 2022 to speak on the potential of this facility? He came here today? Unbelievable. I've never seen so many errors in articles EVER than I have on this app. I guess ANYONE can write articles. SMH. I'd be embarrassed if I made errors like this in my career. I wouldn't be allowed to.

Reply
4
