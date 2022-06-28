ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunman, IN

Children’s book swap takes place in Sunman next week

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— SIEOC/Head Start will hold a children’s book swap on Wednesday, July 6...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Rosenberger crowned 2022 Franklin County Fair Queen

BROOKVILLE, IN — Shelby Rosenberger is the 2022 Franklin County 4-H Fair Queen. Chloe Cowen was chosen as 1st runner-up; Autumn Bruns was named 2nd runner-up, and Miss Congeniality is Devyn Kerr. Rosenberger will reign over the fair, which takes place July 11-16 at the Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
City
Sunman, IN
WRBI Radio

RSRF awards more than $264K in new grants during 2nd quarter

RISING SUN, IN — The Rising Sun Regional Foundation (RSRF) awarded a total of $264,037 in 18 new grants in the second quarter of 2022. $40,000 to the Town of Versailles for its state grant application for a Blight Clearance project;. $13,000 to the Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation toward...
RISING SUN, IN
WRBI Radio

Mr. Jackie Wayne “Jack” Asbury

Mr. Jackie Wayne “Jack” Asbury, age 75, of Bennington, Indiana, entered this life on April 24, 1947 in Vevay, Indiana. He was the son of the late Delmar C. and Clara Belle (McMackin) Asbury. He was raised in Switzerland County and was a 1965 graduate of Vevay High School. Jack was inducted into the United States Army on August 11, 1968 in Madison, Indiana. He received the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and was transferred to the United States Army Reserves on December 11, 1968 at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Jack was employed for Cummins Engineering in Columbus, Indiana for a few years. Jack was honorably discharged with the rank of Private on January 31, 1972. Jack was united in marriage to Judith Ball on September 30, 1978 at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Kristi. He was later united in marriage on October 12, 1984 to Deborah Griswold at the Bennington United Methodist Church. This union was blessed with a daughter, Lydia. Jack was a former employee for the Switzerland County Highway Department from 1992-2018. He drove a school bus for the Switzerland County School Corporation for eight years. Jack was a current trustee for Slawson Cemetery for the past several years. Jack was a lifelong resident of the Switzerland County community and enjoyed farming, fishing, shooting and his grandchildren. Jack passed away at 4:49 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at The Waters of Clifty Falls in Madison, Indiana.
BENNINGTON, IN
Local News Digital

Shelby County teen, missing since February, found safe

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Shelbyville Police Department released information Tuesday night that Brayden Mahon, a teenager missing from Shelbyville since February 10, was located in Oklahoma and is safe. Law enforcement thanks everyone who provided tips. At this time police are not providing any additional information. It is still an ongoing investigation.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Ashely Renee Lee

Ashley Renee Lee, 38, of Westport, IN passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her family’s home. Ashley was born December 6, 1983, in Greensburg, IN as the daughter of Gerald G. Lee and Beverly Ann Filler Stout. Ashley grew up in Greensburg and resided in Westport, IN where...
WESTPORT, IN
WRBI Radio

Stephanie J. Ingram, 71, Batesville

Stephanie Joyce Ingram, age 71, of Batesville, Indiana died unexpectedly Friday, June 24, 2022 in Brownsburg, Indiana. Born February 7, 1951 in Versailles, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Emel A. & Eileen (Curry) Ingram. She was retired having worked in housekeeping at Margaret Mary Hospital for over 18 years.
BATESVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Authorities re-open 51-year-old southern Indiana cold case, families thankful for possibility of more answers

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is re-opening a cold case that has left a town shrouded with questions for over 50 years. It was Dec. 18, 1971, when anyone would ever see 16-year-old Michael Sewell, 17-year-old Stanley Robison and 19-year-old Jerry Autry alive when the teens went to a cabin on Robison's family farm in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Gillian Anne Martin

Gillian Anne Martin, 77, of Sunman, passed away June 26, 2022 at Aspen Place Nursing Home. She was born in Norwich, Norfolk, England on December 7, 1944. Gillian spent many years as a dog breeder for Labradors and Golden Retrievers. Anyone who knew her, knew how important her dogs were to her. She could often be found babysitting as well. Gillian was known to be a talented poet who liked to crochet and knit. She was an avid bowler in her younger years, too.
SUNMAN, IN
wdrb.com

2 arrested after boat chase in Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after a boat chase in Madison, Indiana. Police arrested brothers Stephan and Evan Meyer, both in their 40s. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Madison police said several men were climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Officers followed and arrested Evan...
MADISON, IN
WRBI Radio

New ISP trooper, Lawrenceburg native assigned to Pendleton Post

PENDLETON, IN — A Lawrenceburg native who graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy on June 16 has been assigned to the ISP-Pendleton Post. 23-year-old Avery Weisbrodt is a 2016 graduate of Lawrenceburg High School. After graduating from LHS, Weisbrodt joined the U.S. Army and spent five...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
WISH-TV

Karting track provides gateway for next generation of race car drivers

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The sun hasn’t been up for long when the sound of two-stroke engines fills the pits. It’s another track day at Whiteland Raceway Park, south of Indianapolis in Johnson County. Drivers swarm around their go-karts, checking tire pressures, oil levels and brake calipers. They range in age from barely out of their toddler years to well into their 30s and 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Investigation Underway After Kayaker Dies in Private Pond

The incident took place Friday evening in Holton. (Holton, Ind.) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was recovered from a private pond. Yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m., Conservation Officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton...
HOLTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Pavement patching to close U.S. 421 in Greensburg next week

— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of U.S. 421 (Ireland Street) in Greensburg on or after Tuesday, July 5, to perform deep patching operations. The road will close between Washington Street and State Road 46 (Main Street) for up to five days. Traffic will...

