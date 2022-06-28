14-member NTSB team to arrive Tuesday to investigate Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Update: A third passenger from the Amtrak train has died, raising the death toll in the crash to four, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The patrol said about 150 people were injured. Read the latest coverage here.

A 14-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board has arrived Tuesday to investigate the Amtrak train crash that killed four people in rural Missouri, officials announced.

The eastbound train from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed after hitting a dump truck at a uncontrolled crossing near Mendon, Missouri , which is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Initially, two passengers aboard the train were killed as rail cars tumbled off the tracks, landing on their side. A person in the dump truck also was killed.

A third passenger, however, died from injuries in the crash after being taken to the University Hospital in Columbia, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

Authorities also determined that approximately 150 people were taken to 10 area hospitals for treatment of injuries that ranged from minor to serious in nature, the highway patrol announced.

The crash was first reported about 12:43 p.m. Monday, according to the highway patrol.

Eight cars and two locomotives derailed in the crash, the passenger rail service said. There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard.

Local farmer Mike Spencer told The Star Monday t hat he and others in the community have been concerned about safety at the crossing for years.

Spencer said for three years he and others have been in discussions with the railroad, a safety engineer from the Missouri Department of Transportation, a county commissioner and a railroad engineer with the goal of improving safety at the crossing.

Authorities agreed to do something, said Spencer, whose farmland surrounds the crossing. But it hasn’t happened.

Because of the derailment, the Southwest Chief Train 3 scheduled to depart Chicago on Tuesday will originate at Kansas City, Amtrak said.