Protesters on Crane at North Cap near NoMa

A group of about 100 masked white supremacists from the group Patriot Front was filmed marching through downtown Boston on Saturday.The demonstrators, who wore matching uniforms and face masks, carried shields and flags with fascist insignias.About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the heard of Boston today https://t.co/1ZCXAwVTyA pic.twitter.com/xT6QtJrUNl— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2022“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalise intimidation by bigots,” Boston mayor Michelle Wu...

PROTESTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO