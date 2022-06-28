ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces Induction Class of 2022

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has announced the Induction Class of 2022 on Twitter Monday, June 27.

There are 10 new members that will be inducted this year, bringing the total number of people in the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame to 317.

The induction ceremony for the Induction Class of 2022 will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Kansas Star Casino. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale on August 1 on the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame website .

The Induction Class of 2022 includes the following:

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is located at the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita St. Visits are available by appointment. To book an appointment, call 316-262-2038 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

