‘A matter of seconds’: One man recounts the moments he tried to rescue Chesterfield firefighter
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man said he tried to rescue a Chesterfield County firefighter Saturday in the waters of the Nantahala River in North Carolina.
41-year-old Alicia Monahan died while teaching a swift water rescue training course.
To see more from that interview with Douglas Hardy with the Paddle Inn Rafting Company, click BELOW :Man who tried to rescue Chesterfield firefighter speaks to 8News Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0