ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

VISTA Careers – All-Fill

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbKCg_0gOKqOsr00
Image via All-Fill.

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. 

Mechanical Assembler 

This position will assemble All-Fill’s line of filling machines by following basic blueprints, diagrams, engineering drawings, and other specifications. Additionally, it involves maintenance, cleaning, and repairing of the machines as required. 

An ideal candidate should have the ability to read and understand blueprints and schematics, follow instructions, and must have a high school diploma. Candidates with experience with electrical, electronic, or mechanical assembly processes are a plus. 

Learn more about the Mechanical Assembler position at All-Fill.

Graphic Designer

This position’s responsibilities include supporting existing web-related initiatives for company sites and assisting in other marketing content creation for site, machine manuals, machinery labels, and work toward improving overall customer experience. Other responsibilities include designing a variety of digital display advertising and helping develop and support e-mail marketing initiatives. 

An ideal candidate will have strong verbal and written communication skills, be able to meet deadlines and work on multiple projects at once, and ideally have three to five years of experience. Candidates must be able to use software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator, Photoshop, Indesign, and more. 

Learn more about the Graphic Designer position at All-Fill.

Field Service Technician

This position’s responsibilities include providing service and customer support during field visits, managing all on-site installation, repair, maintenance, and training, and producing timely and detailed service reports. Other duties include assisting the assembly department and troubleshooting 

An ideal candidate will have a GED diploma, with technical or trade school experience preferred. Candidates must be willing to travel and have an in-depth understanding of all All-Fill’s product offerings, as well as be able to meet physical demands. 

Learn more about the Field Service Technician position at All-Fill.

Image via All-Fill.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

History Meets Future as nth Innovation Center Opens in Coatesville

The nth Innovation Center.Images via Valley Creek Productions. More than 100 people gathered Tuesday for the official opening of the nth Innovation Center at an early 20th-century building that once embodied the heart of innovation in Coatesville. Located at 190 West Lincoln Highway, the nth Innovation Center is the first Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) real estate project in Chester County.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Immaculata Grads Recognized for Academic Achievement

Sydnie Panetta, left, and Margaret Murtha.Images via Immaculata University. Sydnie Panetta of Royersford and Margaret Murtha of Pottstown were among the recent graduates of Immaculata University who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements during the 2021-2022 academic year.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
VISTA.Today

SCORE Award Winner: ASAP Lead Testing and Locksmith

Each year SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties recognizes owners and entrepreneurs that have demonstrated unique vision, innovation, and achievement in support of our local economy and small business community. This year, congratulations went to five 2022 Small Business Achievement Award winners honored June 16th at a celebratory luncheon at the...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
VISTA.Today

Inspired by Nashville-Level Spice, Two Locals Bring Southern Heat to West Chester

Visitors have been leaving flaming reviews since the opening of Fire Nashville Hot Chicken in West Chester earlier this month, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. Located at 126 East Gay Street, the dream of co-owners and hot chicken lovers Jamie Gaffney and Rocco DiPasquale began when they stopped for a bite to eat in Nashville while on a road trip. They fell in love with the flavors of Nashville chicken, leading the pair to open their own restaurant.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour Offer Gas Promotion in July as Prices Soar Amid Economic Challenges

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy