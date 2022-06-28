VISTA Careers – All-Fill

Image via All-Fill.

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees.

Mechanical Assembler

This position will assemble All-Fill’s line of filling machines by following basic blueprints, diagrams, engineering drawings, and other specifications. Additionally, it involves maintenance, cleaning, and repairing of the machines as required.

An ideal candidate should have the ability to read and understand blueprints and schematics, follow instructions, and must have a high school diploma. Candidates with experience with electrical, electronic, or mechanical assembly processes are a plus.

Learn more about the Mechanical Assembler position at All-Fill.

Graphic Designer

This position’s responsibilities include supporting existing web-related initiatives for company sites and assisting in other marketing content creation for site, machine manuals, machinery labels, and work toward improving overall customer experience. Other responsibilities include designing a variety of digital display advertising and helping develop and support e-mail marketing initiatives.

An ideal candidate will have strong verbal and written communication skills, be able to meet deadlines and work on multiple projects at once, and ideally have three to five years of experience. Candidates must be able to use software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator, Photoshop, Indesign, and more.

Learn more about the Graphic Designer position at All-Fill.

Field Service Technician

This position’s responsibilities include providing service and customer support during field visits, managing all on-site installation, repair, maintenance, and training, and producing timely and detailed service reports. Other duties include assisting the assembly department and troubleshooting

An ideal candidate will have a GED diploma, with technical or trade school experience preferred. Candidates must be willing to travel and have an in-depth understanding of all All-Fill’s product offerings, as well as be able to meet physical demands.