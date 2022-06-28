ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Attack Can Be 'Lethal' & 'Dominant,' Robert Griffin III Says - 'If ...'

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDiu2_0gOKqLEg00

"Dominant'' and "lethal'' might be a bit much. But finishing first in most categories and finishing first in the NFC East? Those seem doable.

FRISCO - R obert Griffin III wishes for a return to football - and has even expressed a desire to do so with his home-state Dallas Cowboys . Short of that, he's set with a job with ESPN, where he gets paid for hot takes and smart takes.

This "take'' might qualify as both.

“The @dallascowboys offense was inconsistent last year and still finished 1ST IN YARDS AND POINTS PER GAME,” Griffin Tweeted on June 24. “But for the Boys to win when it matters, the O-line has to stay healthy and return to DOMINANCE. Then running the offense through Zeke and Pollard will be LETHAL all year.”

Griffin, the Baylor product who once upon a time was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Washington Commanders, he former Baltimore Ravens QB’s desire to join the Cowboys, the waves Griffin made recently came on Twitter . The 32-year-old didn’t hesitate when it came to pointing out where the Cowboys offense has to excel in 2022.

There are really three separate points here worth dissecting:

1) Griffin's assertion about the Dallas offense, as is (albeit without the exact same cast from 2021) did indeed finish in the top four in assorted offensive categories ... and did have peaks and valleys, many of them tied to QB Dak Prescott's midseason calf injury. Prescott's 2022 health (see "Baby Fat'') figures to mean more offensive consistency.

2) If what he's saying is that Dallas' O-line, touted as it continued to be in 2021, was not truly dominant, he is absolutely right. And if he's saying the talent is there in 2022 to be better, we think he's right about that, too.

3) The idea of "running the offense through'' the backs is, to some, an almost archaic concept. This is now a passing league, and while both Elliott and Pollard are skilled pass-catchers ( Pollard so much so that he's been used at wide receiver in offseason workouts, replicating his dual skills from college ), we assume that Griffin is referring more to the running game as being foundational.

And what if he's right? What if the Cowboys, while the rest of the leagues' offense zig, opt to zag - by being both explosive and consistent, by being able to strike quickly in the air while also being able to ground it out?

"Dominant'' and "lethal'' might be a bit much. But finishing first in most categories and finishing first in the NFC East? Those seem doable.

Comments / 35

LT24
4d ago

No matter what the cowboys do, if the last name Jones is tied to their franchise, the will continue to be mediocre on the football field. They may be the richest sports franchise, but they may be the biggest disappointment as well.

Reply(13)
8
 

