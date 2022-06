If you want to fall asleep to the hypnotic rhythms of waterfalls, Camping les Cascades is for you. At the foot of the Cascades du Sautadet, an hour’s drive north of Avignon and not far from Orange, this four-star site is in a lush, verdant area of unspoilt nature. You can also splash about in the swimming pool or paddling pools with the children, or have a nice day on the Cèze river beach or walk out to the nearby villages. There are cottages, glamping tents and tent lodge safaris to choose from. Lots of sports to do too, including football, table tennis and canoeing – the locals even treated us to a glass of wine for our hopeless attempts to try the classic French game of pétanque one evening!

