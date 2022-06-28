ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton says ‘archaic mindsets’ must change following Nelson Piquet slur

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “archaic mindsets” need to change after it emerged former Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet used a racial slur towards the Mercedes driver.

Reports in Brazil claim an interview conducted following the 2021 British Grand Prix has surfaced in which Piquet, 69, uses an offensive expression aimed at Hamilton.

The Brazilian, who won the world title on three occasions, is reported to have been discussing a collision between Hamilton and his rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap at Silverstone which saw the Dutchman retire from the race.

Hamilton responded to the story coming to light by calling for action.

The PA news agency understands Piquet’s access to the Formula One paddock is likely to be revoked if he does not issue a public apology to Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton posted on Twitter: “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life.

“There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

He had earlier tweeted in Portuguese “Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade”, translated as “Let’s focus on changing the mindset”.

Nelson Piquet (right) won the last of his third world championships in 1987, driving under Frank Williams. (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Formula One and Mercedes were quick to condemn Piquet and offer support to Hamilton.

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society,” an F1 statement read. “Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

Mercedes said in a statement: “We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind.

“Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track.

“Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell tweeted: “Huge respect to LH. He has done more for the sport than any driver in history, not just on track but off it.

“The fact that he and so many others are STILL having to deal with this behaviour is unacceptable. We all need to stand together against discrimination of any kind.”

Piquet, whose daughter Kelly is Verstappen’s girlfriend, has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

British Racing Drivers' Club suspends Nelson Piquet's membership

The British Racing Drivers' Club have suspended Nelson Piquet's membership with immediate effect following his racial slur against Lewis Hamilton. Triple world champion Piquet, 69, apologised to Hamilton on Wednesday, but said the offensive term was mistranslated.
F1 race LIVE: British Grand Prix build up today as Carlos Sainz starts on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today's British Grand Prix.In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari's Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth - one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren.
In-form Jonny Bairstow leads England charge against India in Edgbaston decider

Jonny Bairstow’s outstanding form continued as he dashed towards yet another century to keep England in the deciding Edgbaston Test against India. Fresh from back-to-back hundreds in a career-best series against New Zealand, and four overall this year, Bairstow raced to 91 not out in his side’s 200 for six on the third morning in Birmingham.
SPORTS
