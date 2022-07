OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the city of Oswego has started construction again on the International Cahill Pier transformation project. The construction project is the second phase of work to be done on the pier as the city works to transform the former industrial pier into a recreational, pedestrian-oriented public park including fishing access, a walking trail, a boardwalk, seating areas, additional dock space with electric access, and more.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO