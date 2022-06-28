ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stats about Jared Goff You May Not Know

By Vito Chirco
 5 days ago

Read more on three stats you may not know about Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Jared Goff has had his fair share of ups-and-downs as an NFL passer.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, he enjoyed a promising start to his career, with two straight Pro Bowl trips in 2017 and 2018. However, his production has since tailed off, which has led to a make-or-break season for the seventh-year passer in 2022.

With that said, let's take a look now at three stats about Goff that you may not know.

Led NFL in number of yards per completion in 2017

In his first season in Motown, Goff became known for failing to throw the ball down the field. But, just a few seasons ago, he was a top-half-of-the-league passer when it came to downfield passing.

In fact, during the 2017 campaign, he completed a league-best 12.9 yards per completion, and also recorded 7.72 adjusted net yards per pass attempt. And, according to Next Gen Stats, he ranked 11th in the NFL in deep-ball passing in '17, as he amassed a 95.8 passer rating on deep throws.

In stark contrast, he threw for just 5.64 adjusted net yards per pass attempt a season ago.

Goff was a different quarterback back then, and it was further exemplified by the fact that he pulled off the second-longest pass in the league in '17 (94 yards).

Detroit would love to get the California native to turn back the clock to what was his second year as an NFL passer. However, there's no guarantee that it's going to happen at this juncture in the 27-year-old's career.

Most passing yards ever by a quarterback on Thursday Night Football

Yes, it was Goff who achieved the feat during a Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick threw for 465 yards, on 36 passing attempts, to go along with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

In that same game, Goff became the first player ever with 400 yards and five touchdowns on just three days rest.

He was simply on fire that night, and he proceeded to torch the Vikings' secondary.

The Lions would love to see this form of Goff when they line up against Minnesota this upcoming season.

91.5

For as disappointing of a year as Goff produced for the Lions in 2021, it wasn't as bad as his previous two seasons, at least based on his passer rating.

As many of you already know, in the final five games of his debut season in Detroit , the veteran signal-caller produced 11 touchdowns, 1,136 yards and just two interceptions, good for a passer rating of 107.1.

It helped him finish with a passer rating of 91.5 for the season, which was better than the marks he produced in both 2019 (86.5) and 2020 (90.0) with the Rams.

The hope now is that the two-time Pro Bowler will carry over his success from the end of the '21 campaign to his second season in the Motor City .

