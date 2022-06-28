ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Triple-digit heat, approaching storms for some

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOZyU_0gOKmWGv00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The summer heat will shine today as the apex of our high pressure brings in the warmest temperatures of the next seven days statewide.

Above-average highs will be particularly noticeable along the Wasatch Front and in Southwest Wyoming, with Salt Lake City making a run for another triple-digit day. Salt Lake could top out at 101, with plenty of 90s expected in Northern Utah. If temps do hit triple digits, it’ll be the fourth day of the year in Salt Lake City, which is typically the number of triple-digit days Utah averages in one summer!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrGyf_0gOKmWGv00

What about storms? The southerly flow has allowed for a monsoon setup to deliver thunderstorms and that definitely holds on Tuesday. The area of high pressure is on the move and shifts to the south, which is opening the door for a weak cold front sliding into the north. Storm potential will continue in the southern two-thirds of the state, but with the cold front shifting south and combining with a slight uptick in moisture, we could see a few thunderstorms late Tuesday night in northern Utah and along the Wasatch Front. Winds will become gusty as the front moves in as well, so be ready for some blustery conditions.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4mFt_0gOKmWGv00

Wednesday temperatures will remain above average, but slightly cool as a result of the front by a few degrees. With more moisture present, expect more cloud cover and the threat of thunderstorms expanding further North and West of I-15. We’ll likely see more widespread storm activity in Central and Southern Utah as we roll into the midweek, and with the increase in storms, we will again see an increase in potential flash flooding.



“Probable” flash flooding is expected midweek at Zion National Park, Capitol Reef, the Grand Staircase area and throughout the San Rafael Swell, so before you or someone you know treks into these spots, make sure you’re fully updated on the forecast and stay out of slot canyons, dry washes and away from streams.

Bottom line? Daytime highs soar above average on Tuesday, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening and overnight.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

