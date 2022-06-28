ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa man arrested after spending hours in the shower at Indiana truck stop

By Izzy Karpinski
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An Iowa man was arrested at a northern Indiana truck stop after police say he overstayed his welcome in the shower area.

Police in Plymouth were called to the Love’s truck stop at 2952 Gary Drive at 2:12 a.m. Thursday.

Employees told them a man refused to leave his shower stall after his paid time had run out. Officers say they were told the man had been in the shower room for more than four hours and refused to open the door.

Oklahoma fast food worker arrested after customer gets bag of meth in their order

He also refused to open the door to police. An employee had to unlock the door to make entry.

Police say the man continued to refuse to leave after being asked several more times by officers and Love’s workers.

They ended up arresting 36-year-old Skakir Jama Farah of Sioux City, Iowa for criminal trespass.

