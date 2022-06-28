ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the candidates running for elected office in Middletown

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:

Middletown Town Council

Incumbent Christopher Logan

Incumbent Paul Rodrigues

Incumbent Barbara VonVillas

Incumbent Dennis Turano

Incumbent Thomas Welch III

Incumbent M. Teresa Santos

Antone Viveiros

Lawrence Frank

Emily Tessier

Peter Connerton

Middletown School Committee

Incumbent Theresa Spengler

Incumbent Liana Ferreira-Fenton

Wendy Heaney

Gregory Huet

General Assembly

House District 74

Alex Finkelman, Democrat

House District 72

Incumbent Terri Cortvriend, Democrat

Senate District 12

Incumbent Louis DiPalma, Democrat

Stephen Horridge, Republican

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Here are the candidates running for elected office in Middletown

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
