Here are the candidates running for elected office in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run for public office in the upcoming general election:
Middletown Town Council
Incumbent Christopher Logan
Incumbent Paul Rodrigues
Incumbent Barbara VonVillas
Incumbent Dennis Turano
Incumbent Thomas Welch III
Incumbent M. Teresa Santos
Antone Viveiros
Lawrence Frank
Emily Tessier
Peter Connerton
Middletown School Committee
Incumbent Theresa Spengler
Incumbent Liana Ferreira-Fenton
Wendy Heaney
Gregory Huet
General Assembly
House District 74
Alex Finkelman, Democrat
House District 72
Incumbent Terri Cortvriend, Democrat
Senate District 12
Incumbent Louis DiPalma, Democrat
Stephen Horridge, Republican
This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Here are the candidates running for elected office in Middletown
