Poll: 75% of Pennsylvanians accept evidence of climate change

By Rachel McDevitt
wskg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – A new statewide poll shows three quarters of Pennsylvanians accept that global warming is happening. It’s the highest level of acceptance since Muhlenberg College pollsters started asking the question 15 years ago. The poll included more than 400 people statewide and has a margin...

Comments / 19

Jimmy passione
4d ago

I accept the climate changes what I don’t accept is that humans have anything to do with it. Or the taxing us or charging us for carbon footprint will change it at all

Reply(3)
15
Mr Clean
4d ago

When China and India start believing and complying I’ll get on board. Meanwhile the stuff happening now is just communist bologna. The communists in colleges want to attack successful people even though they know it also harms everyone else. Look around the world-same outcome everywhere it’s tried.

Reply
7
James A Domino
4d ago

yeah they want us to make all these changes but the rest of the world's going to keep on doing what they want LOL once again people will be getting rich off of this. not going to help anything at all

Reply
3
