Benzinga Before The Bell: Roe vs Wade Ruling Effect, Airbnb's Ban on Parties, JetBlue's Modified Proposal And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, June 28

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO