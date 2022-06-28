ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County Sheriff honored fallen deputy this week

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the Brian “Ish” Ishmael Memorial Highway on Monday for deputy Ishmael who was shot and killed in 2019 while responding to a call.

The signs for the memorial highway will be placed along eastbound and westbound Highway 50 at Missouri Flat Road, according to the sheriff’s office. This was the route that Ishmael would normally drive while on patrol as a deputy and also as an officer with the Placerville Police Department.

‘Hard to overcome’: Mother of three sisters slain by their father at supervised visit speaks publicly for the first time

On April 15, Juan Carlos Vaquez-Orozco was found guilty for second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in connection with the killing of Ishmael, shooting another deputy and assaulting two other deputies, according to a previous FOX40 report.

