Grandmother accuses man of raping teenage girl

By David Royer, Shay Arthur
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother told police her 16-year-old grandaughter was raped by a man she met on Facebook.

The grandmother contacted police after she said a man, now identified as Phillip Glasper, contacted her granddaughter on Facebook, telling her he would take her shopping last week.

Instead, the 16-year-old girl said he took her to a Raleigh neighborhood, sexually assaulted her in his car, forced her out of the vehicle and took off.

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

A nurse who later performed a forensic exam and assault kit on the teen documented the girl was injured in the incident.

Sandy Bromley is the Executive Director of the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center said it’s important to recognize social media can be used both positively and negatively.

Bromley said offenders know the vulnerabilities of their victims.

“I think something to always remember in all of these crimes is the onus of the crime is on the criminal. It’s on the person who is doing the bad thing,” Bromley said.

Bromley said it’s important to speak with your children about social media.

“They’re often trying to prey on what the victim may need,” Bromley said. “We never know the situation the victim was in, whether they needed groceries for their family, whether or not they needed their utility bill paid, whatever it is that’s often what offenders prey upon when they’re trying to target certain people for certain crimes.”

If something seems off, question it.

“And talk about it with your kids at all times,” Bromley said. “Not necessarily when bad things are happening. Talk to them about how they’re using social media, how they engage with people on social media.”

Surveillance and MPD cameras in the area helped officers track down this suspect.

Glasper, 23, was charged with aggravated rape and taken into police custody at his northeast Memphis home Monday after he was positively identified by the victim.

Glasper denied he was responsible. He has a court date set for Tuesday morning.

Comments / 8

SOUTH MEMPHIS FINESS
4d ago

Why would u get in a car with a Man U met on line and why would the grandmother allowed that to happen just can’t put all the blame on him these young folk just growing up too fast

Reply
12
Supreme
4d ago

No the 16 year old met the man on Facebook he said he would take her teenager shopping 🛍 Reading is fundamental!! Grandma sound like a hero at this point!!!

Reply
5
Supreme
4d ago

You have to work/caretaker for a teenager like overtime on a job 😂 teenagers are not adults!!! Parenthood is not for the weak!!!! The world is constantly changing people everybody need help especially grandparents praying for the teenager’s/children and parents’s/guardian’s real talk!!!!!😩🥺

Reply
4
