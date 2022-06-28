ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti announces $29.1 million expansion in Suffolk

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUiq1_0gOKhzqv00
Employees work inside the Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA distribution center in Suffolk on March 15. The company on Monday announced a $29.1 million expansion of its Suffolk roasting facility. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Massimo Zanetti is growing in Suffolk yet again.

After recently unveiling a new Suffolk distribution center, the coffee roaster is spending $29.1 million to expand its Suffolk roasting facility and consolidate operations, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. The expansion will create 79 jobs.

In the announcement, Youngkin said food and beverage processing was the second-largest Virginia manufacturing sector and one of the state’s fastest-growing industries because of companies like Massimo Zanetti.

“The company has been based in Hampton Roads for 17 years, and its success here reinforces the commonwealth as a prime location for international businesses,” Youngkin said.

At the company’s 355,933-square-foot distribution facility in Virginia Port Logistics Park, coffee brands like Chock full o’Nuts, Hills Bros., Kauai Coffee and Segafredo Zanetti are stocked and distributed to clients like Walmart and Costco. Its roasting facility is about 10 miles away in Wilroy Industrial Park.

John Boyle, president and CEO of Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, said the move aligns with the company’s long-term goal of investing in Hampton Roads.

“Our proximity to major transit lanes and the Port of Virginia, one of the largest coffee ports in the country, further enhances our position and allows for continued growth, while adding to the economic vitality of the area,” Boyle said in the announcement. “Hampton Roads has a business-friendly environment, high quality of life and a diverse talent pool.”

Hampton Roads successfully competed with New Jersey for the project. Youngkin approved a $450,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Suffolk with the project.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Manufacturing#Hampton Roads#Walmart#Food Drink#Chock Full O Nuts#Hills Bros#Kauai Coffee#Costco
WAVY News 10

Dominion Energy leaking transformer damages Chesapeake man's property

WAVY News 10's Any Fox reports. Dominion Energy leaking transformer damages Chesapeake …. Man found dead following shooting on First Ave in …. America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for …. Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap …. Chopper 10 Ocean View Beach. Service dog burned by...
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: O's Donuts Reopens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have lived in Hampton Roads for a few years, you're probably familiar with O's Donuts in Norfolk. Ally Amory's family owned the business. But 2020 impacted businesses all over, including O's. "During COVID, they just weren't sure what to do with O's. They knew...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA to Expand in Virginia, Creating 79 New Jobs

~International coffee company to invest $29.1 million to consolidate operations at its facility in the City of Suffolk ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA), one of the largest vertically integrated coffee companies in North America and the North American operating unit of the Italy-based global coffee roaster and marketer Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, will invest $29.1 million to consolidate and expand operations at its roasting facility in the City of Suffolk. Virginia successfully competed with New Jersey for the project, which will create 79 new jobs.
SUFFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Plans proceed to change Murfreesboro Bypass

WINTON – After studying several options, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will proceed with an access management / safety project for the Murfreesboro Bypass. Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division One Engineer, confirmed that information as part of his presentation here last week at the regularly scheduled meeting on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Three New Tenants Headed To The Marketplace At Tech Center In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Three new stores will soon open in the Marketplace at Tech Center shopping center in the Oyster Point area of Newport News. Construction is underway at the site of the former Stein Mart located at 12080 Jefferson Ave. next to Ulta Beauty in the shopping center. Three new businesses will take up space there once renovations are complete.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy