Coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti announces $29.1 million expansion in Suffolk

Employees work inside the Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA distribution center in Suffolk on March 15. The company on Monday announced a $29.1 million expansion of its Suffolk roasting facility. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Massimo Zanetti is growing in Suffolk yet again.

After recently unveiling a new Suffolk distribution center, the coffee roaster is spending $29.1 million to expand its Suffolk roasting facility and consolidate operations, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. The expansion will create 79 jobs.

In the announcement, Youngkin said food and beverage processing was the second-largest Virginia manufacturing sector and one of the state’s fastest-growing industries because of companies like Massimo Zanetti.

“The company has been based in Hampton Roads for 17 years, and its success here reinforces the commonwealth as a prime location for international businesses,” Youngkin said.

At the company’s 355,933-square-foot distribution facility in Virginia Port Logistics Park, coffee brands like Chock full o’Nuts, Hills Bros., Kauai Coffee and Segafredo Zanetti are stocked and distributed to clients like Walmart and Costco. Its roasting facility is about 10 miles away in Wilroy Industrial Park.

John Boyle, president and CEO of Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, said the move aligns with the company’s long-term goal of investing in Hampton Roads.

“Our proximity to major transit lanes and the Port of Virginia, one of the largest coffee ports in the country, further enhances our position and allows for continued growth, while adding to the economic vitality of the area,” Boyle said in the announcement. “Hampton Roads has a business-friendly environment, high quality of life and a diverse talent pool.”

Hampton Roads successfully competed with New Jersey for the project. Youngkin approved a $450,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Suffolk with the project.

