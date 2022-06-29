ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Minimum Wage Will Soon Increase To $14

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase in the coming days as part of the state's five-year plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 in 2023.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a reminder that beginning Friday, July 1, Connecticut's minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14.

Lamont signed legislation three years ago that schedules increases in the minimum wage over the course of five years.

“For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security,” Lamont said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities.”

Public Act 19-4 requires the minimum wage to increase five times over a five-year period, from the rate in 2019 of $10.10 per hour to:

  • $11 on Oct. 1, 2019
  • $12 on Sept. 1, 2020
  • $13 on Aug. 1, 2021
  • $14 on July 1, 2022
  • $15 on June 1, 2023

