Greg Abbott blames migrant deaths on Biden's open border policies

T exas Gov. Greg Abbott sought to blame the Biden administration for the deaths of dozens of migrants found by law enforcement officers inside a tractor-trailer.

Abbott said Monday night that the deaths should be pinned on the Biden administration's open border policies.

"These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies," Abbott tweeted . "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the number of noncitizens apprehended attempting to enter the country or denied admission at a port of entry has increased threefold , reaching over 200,000 encounters per month on several occasions. Just within this fiscal year, more than 3,000 people have been found by Border Patrol agents inside commercial trucks, many of which do not have air conditioning.

Over 2 million migrants were stopped while attempting to enter the country illegally along the southern border in 2021, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this year.

Republicans have blamed the record-high numbers on Biden's decision to roll back numerous Trump-era immigration policies, including restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic that reduced the number of visas issued to immigrants. Democrats, meanwhile, have cited the economic crisis across Latin America, exacerbated during the pandemic, driving migrants' attempts to enter the U.S.

Officials confirmed Monday that 46 bodies were found inside a commercial truck parked nearly 3 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio. An additional 16 people, including 12 adults and four children were transported to local hospitals suffering from heat-related injuries, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said.

The dozens of migrants are believed to have been transported as part of a smuggling operation, multiple law enforcement agencies told Fox News. An investigation into the deadly incident is being led by the Department of Homeland Security.