Greg Abbott blames migrant deaths on Biden's open border policies

By Abigail Adcox
 4 days ago

T exas Gov. Greg Abbott sought to blame the Biden administration for the deaths of dozens of migrants found by law enforcement officers inside a tractor-trailer.

Abbott said Monday night that the deaths should be pinned on the Biden administration's open border policies.

46 BODIES FOUND IN TRUCK CARRYING MIGRANTS IN SAN ANTONIO

"These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies," Abbott tweeted . "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the number of noncitizens apprehended attempting to enter the country or denied admission at a port of entry has increased threefold , reaching over 200,000 encounters per month on several occasions. Just within this fiscal year, more than 3,000 people have been found by Border Patrol agents inside commercial trucks, many of which do not have air conditioning.

Over 2 million migrants were stopped while attempting to enter the country illegally along the southern border in 2021, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this year.

Republicans have blamed the record-high numbers on Biden's decision to roll back numerous Trump-era immigration policies, including restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic that reduced the number of visas issued to immigrants. Democrats, meanwhile, have cited the economic crisis across Latin America, exacerbated during the pandemic, driving migrants' attempts to enter the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Officials confirmed Monday that 46 bodies were found inside a commercial truck parked nearly 3 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio. An additional 16 people, including 12 adults and four children were transported to local hospitals suffering from heat-related injuries, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said.

The dozens of migrants are believed to have been transported as part of a smuggling operation, multiple law enforcement agencies told Fox News. An investigation into the deadly incident is being led by the Department of Homeland Security.

Karen Kelley
4d ago

oh please. check your history. I don't like Biden either but this (unfortunately) has been happening for years and years and years to immigrants. Abbot just wants to look like he cares. Nah!!!

Arthur Cedillo
4d ago

Abbott is Mr. Counter Intuitive and illogical. If anything these migrants are taking bigger gambles trying to make it in on stifling and oven baked trucks because the border is well protected. He's just trying to save face because of his many failures. He will not be reelected.

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration quietly erasing immigration court caseload: 'De facto amnesty'

Federal prosecutors are quietly dismissing stacks of cases against illegal immigrants under a Biden administration mandate that could be on pace to effectively pardon 1 million people by 2024, according to leaked information reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Attorneys for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have begun to throw out...
