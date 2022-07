An Onaga woman is recovering following a Wednesday car crash near the Pottawatomie and Nemaha County line. Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol say 58-year-old Delores Sauvage was northbound on Kansas Highway 63 shortly before 12:30 p.m. when her Cadillac Deville left the roadway to the east and struck a field entrance. The car reportedly went airborne before coming to rest on it’s front.

ONAGA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO