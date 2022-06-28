ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in...

fox4news.com

3 officers injured, 2 civilians killed in Haltom City shooting, police say

HALTOM CITY, Texas - After a manhunt through a Haltom City neighborhood, police said three officers were injured and two people were killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. This happened near the area of Diamond Oaks Drive in Haltom City. Multiple police departments were on scene, including Fort Worth,...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
BLUE MOUND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9500 Wickersham Road

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When they arrived, officers found the victim, Jamiah McCoy, a 19-year-old female on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital where she died. Officers also found another female, 30-years-old, who had also been shot. That victim was also taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — One woman has died, and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night, Dallas police said. Around 11:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
IRVING, TX
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with intentionally causing severe trauma injuries to infant in Winthrop Harbor

Prosecutors say a woman struck an infant girl in the face and allowed her to fall off a counter in Winthrop Harbor, leaving the child hospitalized with severe injuries. Khayla J. Evans, 51, of the 3000 block of Serenade Street in Grand Prairie, Texas, was charged with aggravated battery to a child, reckless conduct causing […] The post Woman charged with intentionally causing severe trauma injuries to infant in Winthrop Harbor appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
fox4news.com

Second person arrested for 5-year-old Dallas boy’s death

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy. Ulysses Kizzee, 74, was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams after her son, Zamaurian Kizzee, was found dead with signs...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide reported on N. Beckley Avenue

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 N. Beckley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, had a gunshot wound and was dropped off at the hospital by unknown males. The victim died a short time later due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.

