ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

'Safe and sane' fireworks officially on sale in Valley

By Amanda Aguilar
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfB2N_0gOKfpWj00

It's officially fireworks season!

The 'Safe and sane' fireworks, which are the only approved fireworks for the Fourth of July, are now on sale.

Dozens of fireworks stands have popped up across the Valley.

Many of the stands are operated by nonprofit groups.

Vendors at the fireworks stand on Olive and Palm in central Fresno prepared for this year's 'Safe and sane' fireworks sale.

Rus and Jannah Picket represented the local nonprofit, 12th Man Foundation. The non-profit uses athletics to empower inner-city youth, and they hope to raise enough money to pay for the basketball team's AAU travel.

Jannah Pickett said while prices have gone up just a little with inflation, she's excited for the new online mobile orders and product options.

"There are some new things that we are unpacking and we are like 'Oh that's awesome'. Thankfully we have not really dealt with much shortage. Their warehouse is stocked and ready to refill us up," she said.

Rus Pickett said he's anticipating a good turnout. "And celebrate not only 4th of July, but also what we are here for, and again that's to bridge the gap from a financial standpoint for our inner-city student-athletes through athletics," he said.

Ahead of the sales, the Fresno police and fire departments released a new public service announcement in their effort to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Ahead of the sales, the Fresno police and fire departments released a new public service announcement in their effort to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Officials describe illegal fireworks as the ones that leave the ground or explode.

They go on to say that illegal fireworks can cause damage to the community.

The PSA shows previous damage from illegal fireworks in the city.

Now, the fine for using illegal fireworks or even hosting an event where illegal fireworks are present is up to $5,000.

RELATED: Stiffer penalties to come into effect for illegal fireworks in Fresno

Fire officials say the investigators who respond will work on a case-by-case basis and use discretion as to who faces fines.

People popping off fireworks in front of your house won't necessarily mean you will face a fine but officials encourage you to report it.

"That will be a great way to defend yourself," says councilmember Mike Karbassi. "Call it in. Give us the data. Help us go out there and stop them from doing that."

The move for the harsher penalties comes in light of worsening drought conditions and a record number of fires in the city.

Last year on July 4 alone, crews responded to 125 fires.

Officials say the fire department and police department will be canvassing the city before the Fourth and during to make sure these laws are enforced.

RELATED: 4th of July in Central California: List of Independence Day events and fireworks shows in the Valley

Fresno Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy said if authorities end up catching you having started a fire, then most likely you will be arrested.

"I kind of have a love-hate relationship with it due to my current position," Tracy said. "And how busy we were on the fourth, I don't think I've gotten to celebrate on the fourth of July with my family in probably ten years. So, with that in mind we ask that you be safe."

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 559-621-7000 or clicking here .

If you do happen to possess illegal fireworks, then you can take them to any fire station and turn them in with no questions asked.

The fireworks stand will be open from 9 am to 10pm until July 6th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘Alleged illegal activity’ is why Madera’s 4th of July fireworks were canceled, city says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Days before the 4th of July holiday, the City of Madera announced Wednesday that its 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event was canceled due to “undisclosed alleged illegal activity.” According to city officials, the show’s vendor Exposhows was found to be engaged in illegal activities that resulted in their Mojave warehouse […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno unveils new $20 million dollar Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday the City of Fresno gave a first look inside of its new $20 million dollar Animal Center. Officials were all smiles as they cut the ribbon for the facility that is near Airways and Dakota. The center will officially accept animals on July...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KMJ

Independence Day Celebrations in the Central Valley

Happy Independence Day! July 4, 2022, falls on a Monday so check the date for the celebration in your area. Monday, July 4th: 2022 Light Up the Sky Bass Lake Fireworks and Boat Parade! The Boat Parade begins at 7 pm and the Fireworks Show starts around 9 pm. Click here for more info.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Independence Day#Mobile#Sane#Fresno Police#Aau
thesungazette.com

Goshen-based feed mill purchased as lawsuits linger

GOSHEN – One of the oldest and largest animal feed manufacturers in the country was sold two weeks ago following nearly a decade of legal troubles. Goshen-based Western Milling, LLC was acquired by Viserion Milling, LLC on June 13. With a legacy dating back to 1935, Western Milling is one of the oldest and largest industrial providers of mixed grain cattle feed products to the dairy industry in California, which accounts for approximately 20% of all U.S. dairy output.
GOSHEN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Founder of legendary taco shop dies. The tacos are among ‘best’ dishes in California

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
FRESNO, CA
Turnto10.com

2 injured after food truck in California explodes, sends shrapnel flying hundreds of feet

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A food trailer exploded in California on Friday sending shrapnel hundreds of feet away and injuring two people. The food truck owner, Joe Ellis, was injured along with a 14-year-old boy who was walking near the truck at the time of the explosion. The teen, named Nicholas, suffered severe injuries and burns that will require extensive medical attention.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Elderly Woman Reported Missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 78-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday morning. 78-year-old Marjorie Eppinger walked away from her residence in the 4700 block of East Hamilton Ave. near Chestnut and Butler Avenues. Eppinger suffers from dementia...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy