Darien, CT

The final vote is in: Darien will buy Great Island for $103M

By Raga Justin
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — The Representative Town Meeting has voted to approve the $103 million purchase of Great Island, marking a historic acquisition for the town. In a 68-13 split, members voted in favor of purchasing the 60-acre property, which has been touted as one of the largest private parcels of waterfront land...

www.registercitizen.com

Register Citizen

Torrington residents can weigh in on regulations for cannabis businesses

TORRINGTON — Planning & Zoning Commission members are ready to present their zoning regulations for cannabis, in particular dictating where new businesses will be allowed in the city, and the public will have a chance to weigh in on the plans. Manufacturing businesses are allowed primarily in the industrial...
Register Citizen

Derby reinstates embattled city finance director

DERBY — The city’s finance director, Agata Herasimowicz, can have her job back - if she wants it. Herasimowicz was reinstated to her position on Wednesday following a sometimes tense Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen meeting. The board voted 8-1 to reinstate her, over the objection of Mayor Rich Dziekan, who recommended she be fired. Only Charles Sampson sided with the mayor.
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Register Citizen

What to know about Fourth of July fireworks in Fairfield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fourth of July fireworks are ready to light up the night sky in Fairfield this Saturday. The town's "Independence Day Fireworks" celebration will take place at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, with a rain date of Sunday, July 3. Information regarding a postponement will be made by at least 2 p.m. on Saturday on the town's social media channels.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown fireworks fest moves to rain date due to forecast

MIDDLETOWN — Due to the forecast of inclement weather Saturday, the Middletown fireworks festival has been postponed to Sunday, when nice weather is forecast. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on the City Hall lawn, 245 deKoven Drive, and Harbor Park on Harbor Drive, with fireworks starting at 9:30. Pyrotechnics are set off from a barge in the middle of the Connecticut River.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Celebrities flock to Happy Monkey, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s new restaurant in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened the doors to his latest venture, Happy Monkey, at 376 Greenwich Ave. on June 24. The restaurant showcases Latin cuisine with a Vongerichten flair and sustainable offerings served in a casual, fun atmosphere. Working alongside Vongerichten is Executive Chef Ron Gallo, who most recently served as executive chef at the Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges in Pound Ridge, N.Y. Gallo was previously chef de cuisine at Vongerichten’s Upper East Side restaurant, JoJo, a position he held for 13 years. Celebrities spotted dining there include Katonah, N.Y., resident and TV personality/entrepreneur Martha Stewart; Greenwich resident and TV star Judge Judy Sheindlin; former NBA star and Greenwich resident Allan Houston and his wife Tamara; 710 WOR radio host Mark Simone aka “Mr. New York;” TV personality and Greenwich resident Lara Spencer; Greenwich resident and ESPN sports anchor Hannah Storm; broadcast journalist and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota; and Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate, executive producer of “The Howard Stern Show.”
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

SpaceX test flight inspires Norwalk P-TECH grad’s dream to build spacecraft for human travel

NORWALK — Shoot for the stars isn’t just an expression for Harrison Perone. He actually wants to design spacecraft that will allow humans to visit space regularly. “I’m incredibly excited by the new era of human spaceflight in which we transition from short visits and robotic probes to permanent human outposts,” said Perone, 17, who was the P-TECH Norwalk distinguished student speaker during the school’s joint graduation ceremony with Norwalk High last month.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

CT settles psychiatric hospital abuse lawsuit for $9 million

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT- The state Department Connecticut of Mental Health and Addiction Services Thursday agreed to pay $9 million to the family of a man who was abused at a state-run psychiatric facility. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis approved the $9...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Longtime Litchfield priest, Msgr. Robert Tucker, retires

LITCHFIELD — On a small table in Msgr. Robert Tucker’s Litchfield rectory is a book about Pope John Paul II and a book of Celtic prayers. On top of the heap is a book of Irish humor and a wooden block that reads, “Act old later.”. Tucker,...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Plane that landed in New Haven's Quinnipiac River removed, emergency response called a ‘home run’

WEST HAVEN — Officials removed a single-engine plane from the Quinnipiac River near the marina Friday, one day after the plane landed in the water following engine trouble. New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said the city would remove the plane from the water before details of insurance were worked out because of long-term environmental concerns if the plane were to slip farther into the water.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

‘Thin blue line’ flag at West Haven Public Works garage questioned

WEST HAVEN — City officials recently dug in their heels to support police financially, standing by a renegotiated police union contract to give officers $10,000 raises when state oversight board members questioned the feasibility of that plan as a retention initiative and as an allowable expense with federal pandemic funds. A resident is now asking whether the city should support police politically.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

A Stamford man helped save 10,000 meals for needy residents. He’s earned kudos from the New England Patriots.

STAMFORD — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Stamford resident has diverted 10,000 meals slated for the trash heap and helped deliver them to people in need. Oliver Kaufman volunteered his time with Stamford-based Food Rescue US, and this month was recognized by the New England Patriots for his work. Kaufman, who has been a volunteer since 2015, was selected as the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winner for his efforts.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

I-95 northbound in Bridgeport reopens after crash, DOT says

BRIDGEPORT — Interstate 95 has reopened after a rollover crash Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation says. The northbound lanes were closed between exits 27A and 28, the DOT said. The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. According to the state police, 911 callers said someone may have been...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man identified as body recovered from Candlewood Lake, DEEP says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the body of a man found in Candlewood Lake Tuesday as 20-year-old Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio of Bridgeport. Authorities recovered Rodrigues Pio’s body at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

