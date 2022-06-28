The final vote is in: Darien will buy Great Island for $103M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened the doors to his latest venture, Happy Monkey, at 376 Greenwich Ave. on June 24. The restaurant showcases Latin cuisine with a Vongerichten flair and sustainable offerings served in a casual, fun atmosphere. Working alongside Vongerichten is Executive Chef Ron Gallo, who most recently served as executive chef at the Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges in Pound Ridge, N.Y. Gallo was previously chef de cuisine at Vongerichten’s Upper East Side restaurant, JoJo, a position he held for 13 years. Celebrities spotted dining there include Katonah, N.Y., resident and TV personality/entrepreneur Martha Stewart; Greenwich resident and TV star Judge Judy Sheindlin; former NBA star and Greenwich resident Allan Houston and his wife Tamara; 710 WOR radio host Mark Simone aka “Mr. New York;” TV personality and Greenwich resident Lara Spencer; Greenwich resident and ESPN sports anchor Hannah Storm; broadcast journalist and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota; and Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate, executive producer of “The Howard Stern Show.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO