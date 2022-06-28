ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Brings Back The Sanderson Sisters, So Hide Your Children

By Corey Chichizola
 4 days ago

While there are countless Christmas movies, there are far less surrounding the festival events of Halloween. But then there's Disney's 1993 fan favorite flick Hocus Pocus . Generations were brought up on the campy classic, and so the news of a sequel with the original cast broke the internet. The first Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has brought back the Sanderson Sisters , so guard your children and draw a circle of salt around you.

Not much is known about the contents of Hocus Pocus 2 , but it's expected to hit Disney+ in time for the titular Holiday. As you can see above, the first trailer revealed the release date as September 30th, while also featuring some limited footage of the great Bette Midler , Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Bring on the musical numbers! Let's break down what we're being shown here.

The first footage from Hocus Pocus 2 focuses on the new young protagonists who will seemingly be facing off agains the Sanderson Sisters throughout the streaming project's mysterious runtime. The trio is played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo. They attempt to use magic themselves, and end up lighting the infamous black flame candle in the process. And just like that (lol) the witches return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Rd0i_0gOKfbPn00

(Image credit: Disney+)

That's when the three returning iconic actresses pop up for a brief but thrilling scene in Hocus Pocus 2 's teaser. The pair are asked if they're looking for the stage, resulting in Winnie saying "always" as her sisters smile in response. It's limited footage, but that doesn't make it any less thrilling. After all, their performance of "I Put A Spell On You" is one oft he most iconic moments from the original 1993 movie .

With Hocus Pocus 2 just a few months away from its streaming release, it makes sense that Disney+ might be kickstarting the movie's marketing campaign. In addition to the trailer, there was also a cool looking poster shared, as you can see below.

You know you've played an iconic role when just your silhouette is recognizable. That's certainly the case for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who seemingly slipped right back into their characters as Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson respectively. While the footage is limited and the details of Hocus Pocus ' sequel are still being kept under wraps, the project is one that's been decades in the making, as the original became more of a cult classic.

Aside from the three witches, Hocus Pocus 2 will also feature the return of Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. There are also some familiar faces in the form of Veep's Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (the latter of which appears in this teaser). Ted Lasso standout Hannah Waddingham also has a role in the project .

Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ on September 30th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

