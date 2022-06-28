ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Pine Island Water Assoc. issues boil water notice

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
A precautionary boil water notice has been placed on 600 Pine Island Water Association customers in Matlacha and Cape Coral with immediate effect.

Utility officials say the affected area includes Matlacha Isles East and any Cape customers with PIWA accounts.

The cause is reportedly a loss of pressure at the reverse osmosis plant after a lightning strike Monday night.

Customers are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for a minimum of one minute before use or consumption.

A minimum of two days of testing is required by the Lee County Health Department before the notice will be lifted.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 239-283-1071 or visit pineislandwater.com .

