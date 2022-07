WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away June 29, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Allen was a born April 11, 1958, in Centerville, AL, son of Allen B. Huff, Sr and Rose (Parker) Huff. In Alabama he graduated from high school and earned a bachelor’s of arts in accounting. Allen joined the United States Army, after 21 years he was honorably discharged from Fort Drum, NY where he was a supervisor and cook. For ten years Allen was a cook and housekeeper for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center retiring in August of 2019.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO