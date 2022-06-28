Camp River Run seeks business collaborators to host summer camp in Fairfield

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burned roughly 5,000 acres in Jerome County near the Eden area northeast of Twin Falls. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from Twin Falls in the desert area Wednesday afternoon. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Sugar Loaf Fire is burning just off State Highway 25, roughly five miles west of Eden. Several structures and road construction equipment had been threatened by the fire. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department worked to protect structures while U.S Forest Service and BLM fire crews continue to mop up hot spots while aircraft work on the burning edges of the fire. BLM said the area made access to the blaze difficult for the 7 fire engine crews and heavy equipment. Four air craft are working on the fire as well. Fire activity overnight was slowed with containment expected sometime Thursday evening. The cause is under investigation.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO