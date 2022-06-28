ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

When and where is the next F1 2022 race?

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMAcm_0gOKaI1900

The Formula One season heads to where it all began for round 10 of the 2022 campaign, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix , holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez , who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari - with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget - will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After a double header in Baku and Montreal, F1 returns to where it all started as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix on the weekend of 1-3 July.

Practices one and two take place on Friday 1 July at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respectively. Practice three takes place at midday on Saturday 2 July with qualifying beginning at 3pm (BST). The race is on Sunday 3 July at 3pm.

What has been said?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes both Mercedes and Ferrari will be strong at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Constrcutors champions Mercedes have struggled in the first nine races of this season, with the porpoising of the 2022 cars hampering the performance of both seven-time world champion Hamilton and new kid on the block Russell.

Yet Horner - whose Red Bull team lead the constructors championship by 76 points from Ferrari - believes the Silver Arrows will bounce back and backed the Italian-based side to challenge too.

Asked if he thought Mercedes would be a factor at Silverstone, Horner replied: “Definitely, I think they’ll be strong at Silverstone.

“I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t be. Paul Ricard, the same. I think Ferrari will be quick at Silverstone as well. It could be a more of a challenging circuit for us just due to the nature of this layout.

“It’s incredible that we’ve put a run of six race victories together [but] Silverstone could well be the most challenging.”

Championship leader Verstappen crashed on the opening lap of last year’s race in a memorable incident with Lewis Hamilton, who ended up winning for an eighth time on home soil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4oOf_0gOKaI1900

Current driver standings

  1. Max Verstappen - 175 points
  2. Sergio Perez - 129 points
  3. Charles Leclerc - 126 points
  4. George Russell - 111 points
  5. Carlos Sainz - 102 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton - 77 points
  7. Lando Norris - 50 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
  9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points
  10. Fernando Alonso - 18 points
  11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
  12. Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
  13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel -13 points
  15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
  16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
  17. Alex Albon - 3 points
  18. Lance Stroll - 2 points
  19. Mick Schumacher - 0 points
  20. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
  21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton calls for action after Nelson Piquet’s racial slur

Lewis Hamilton has called for action after comments where Nelson Piquet used racist language to describe him resurfaced.Three-time world champion Piquet twice used racist language in an interview last November when describing the Mercedes star as he gave his verdict on Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Yet in a tweet on Tuesday, Hamilton responded saying it was time for these “archaic mindsets” to change - and added that he has been targeted “by these attitudes my whole life”. “It’s more than language,” he wrote. “These archaic mindsets need to change and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton but claims comment was mistranslated

Nelson Piquet has apologised “wholeheartedly” after using an offensive expression when discussing Lewis Hamilton in an interview last year but insists the word he used has been mistranslated.Former Formula One world champion Piquet, 69, was reported to have used a racial slur towards Hamilton following the 2021 British Grand Prix.Piquet said in a statement: “I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year.It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Nico Hulkenberg
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
The Spun

Formula 1 World Reacts To Former Champion's Punishment

Back in November, former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet used a racial slur when speaking about Lewis Hamilton. On Wednesday, he was disciplined for his comments. ESPN is reporting that Piquet has been banned indefinitely from visiting the F1 paddock because of his comments about Hamilton. Piquet has released a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy