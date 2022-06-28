ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Hot: Rare mummified baby woolly mammoth found

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

An amazing discovery has been made in the permafrost of a Canadian gold field.

Gold miners found the mummified baby woolly mammoth Tuesday in the territory of Yukon.

The Yukon government said the baby is female and likely died during the ice age more than 30,000 years ago.

The government says a partial mammoth calf was found in 1948 in Alaska-- but this is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths -- who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago.

As an adult it could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder.

