Liz Truss fails to name single occasion she challenged a Gulf state on human rights

Liz Truss has failed to name a single occasion when she has challenged a Gulf state on human rights abuses.

The foreign secretary also suggested Saudi Arabia is "an important partner of the UK " while she was quizzed by MPs on the foreign affairs committee.

Asked by Labour's Chris Bryant to remember a "single human rights issue" raised with a Gulf state leader, Ms Truss said she was "struggling to remember" her most visit and would instead "write back with the details".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.