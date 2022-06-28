ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss fails to name single occasion she challenged a Gulf state on human rights

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Liz Truss has failed to name a single occasion when she has challenged a Gulf state on human rights abuses.

The foreign secretary also suggested Saudi Arabia is "an important partner of the UK " while she was quizzed by MPs on the foreign affairs committee.

Asked by Labour's Chris Bryant to remember a "single human rights issue" raised with a Gulf state leader, Ms Truss said she was "struggling to remember" her most visit and would instead "write back with the details".

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Chris Bryant
Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Affairs#Rights Issue#Labour
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
Ukraine shares video of Russians allegedly dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukrainian officials have shared footage of the moment they say the Russian military dropped phosphorus bombs on Snake Island.This video, posted on Facebook on Friday (1 July) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is black and white footage showing bombs dropping on an island.The claims come just one day after Russia said that it withdrew its troops from the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the bombs were flown over the island from Crimea.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
