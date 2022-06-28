ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Robert Hall Jr., 53; service July 1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Paipai” Lee Hall Jr., 53, of Raleigh, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 1st, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Robert’s obituary page on...

carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 30, July 1 & 2

Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Doris Wright, Beaufort. Doris Blake Wright,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Christopher Brock, 52; service July 5

Christopher Allen “Chris” Brock, 52, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Chris's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Pires, 47; service July 5

MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Joe was born on January 3, 1975, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joseph and Jeanne Pires. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served in the USMC for over 22 years, eventually achieving the highest enlisted rank as E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant. Among his numerous honors, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, (2) Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, (2) Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medals, (6) Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, along with many others. Joe served all over the world with multiple combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. During his career, he served as JTAC/Fire Support Man, Joint Terminal Attack Controller, and Drill Instructor. He also served numerous duties including martial arts instructor, WSQ Swim instructor, and Fire Support Chief. Joe’s main MOS was artillery and he served with 1st ANGLICO as well.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Willa White, 68; incomplete

Willa White, 68, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
BEAUFORT, NC
