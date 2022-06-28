ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Atlantic systems are already bringing rain. One could become Tropical Storm Bonnie

By Alex Harris
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJZjw_0gOKZFKV00

The Atlantic basin could see its first hurricane of the season later this week if a system near Venezuela keeps strengthening.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the southern Windward Islands, where it’s struggling to create the clearly defined center that would elevate it to a tropical depression.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the system was booking it west at 23 mph and maintaining 40 mph sustained winds. Forecasters expect it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie later Tuesday as it passes over Trinidad and Tobago, which are under tropical storm warnings.

New tropical storm warnings were also issued for Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua.

Wednesday and Thursday, the system is forecast to scrape along the coast of Venezuela, which is under a tropical storm watch from Pedernales to Cumana.

By Friday, the system could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall in Nicaragua. Although the chances of that happening depend on how much land the storm crosses, which could weaken it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzEnw_0gOKZFKV00
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie sometime Tuesday, and it could strengthen into the season’s first hurricane later this week. NHC

Two other disturbances

Two disturbances in the Atlantic have little chance of strengthening anytime soon.

One by Texas has a 30% chance in the next two days and in the next week, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said it could make it to a tropical depression as it inches closer to the Texas coast. It’s expected to bring heavy rain.

The other disturbance has even less of a chance — zero for the next two days and 20% for the next week. It’s about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, and the hurricane center predicted it could interact and maybe even merge with another tropical wave to its east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpWcK_0gOKZFKV00
The other two disturbances in the Atlantic basin have low chances of developing anytime soon. NHC

