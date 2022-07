The Walt Disney Company has pulled out of its plans to facilitate the extension of a SunRail/Brightline train line from Orlando International Airport to Tampa. Disney joined in the ambitious rail project at a time that the route plan included a possible stop at Disney Springs, with the rail line crossing Walt Disney World Resort property. That Disney Springs stop and routing has been removed from the most-recent plans for the project.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO