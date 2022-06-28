ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas Orthopedic Specialists opens new office in Fort Worth's Alliance area

By Sara Rodia
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The staff at Texas Orthopedic Specialists is available at the new office in the Alliance area. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Specialists) Texas Orthopedic Specialists opened a new Alliance location June 20 at...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center now open to guests

The Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center hotel opened in June at 3201 Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center) Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center opened June 9 at 3201 Alliance Town Center, Fort Worth. The 130-room hotel is part of Alliance Town Center, which includes a variety of shops, restaurants and a movie theater. The Hyatt Place hotel includes a restaurant, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a business center and meeting facilities, according to its website. 682-285-1234. https://bit.ly/3y6wjUc.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Madison Reed opening at The Shops in Highland Village in August

Madison Reed will open a location at The Shops at Highland Village. (Courtesy Madison Reed) Madison Reed is opening Aug. 17 at The Shops at Highland Village, located at 4141 Waller Creek, Ste. 160. Madison Reed provides hair coloring services as well as color to-go that can be done in under an hour. The salon's services include roots coloring, highlights, blowouts and all-over color. 469-933-1271. www.madison-reed.com/colorbar/locations/highland-village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Austonia

Trip to Dallas-Fort Worth: Our 15-year-old granddaughter thinks it’s the 'cool' Texas

If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.Recently we decided to take the older girl, who is 15, to Dallas. Setting aside the summer heat, a Portlander can adjust to the vibes of Austin without effort. So let’s take Texas with all of its excesses straight up. Dallas, here we come. Our 15-year-old granddaughter and her sister, 12, have spent summer weeks with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Connecticut State
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Visit McKinney names new executive director

Visit McKinney works to encourage visitors to come to the city. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Visit McKinney recently named Aaron Werner as their new executive director. Visit McKinney is the city’s destination marketing organization. “Werner most recently served as director of leisure services for the city of Denison...
MCKINNEY, TX
papercitymag.com

Indoor Farming Innovators to Open Their Newest Farm in Arlington — Bowery’s Produce Revolution Hits North Texas

Bowery Farming's Mustard Frills variety is dressed with caramelized onion and walnut relish. Indoor farming powerhouse Bowery Farming started from the ground up (literally) in 2015 with its New York City debut. Now, the pioneer in vertical farming is preparing to open its first Texas farm. The next Bowery indoor farm is set for South Cooper Street in Arlington.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Alliance#St John S University
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Baker Selling ‘Protest Cookies' With a Message

A Denton County baker has been in national food competitions for her elaborate cakes. Now, her sweets are in the spotlight for a different reason. Customers say the sweet treats at Hive Bakery in Flower Mound speak for themselves. Most also like what owner Haley Popp has to say. “When...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Communion Neighborhood Cooperative closes diner in Richardson

The Communion Modern Diner permanently ceased operations effective June 23. (Courtesy Communion Neighborhood Cooperative) The Communion Modern Diner permanently closed, effective June 23. According to a sign posted on the diner’s door, the closure was caused by an “unprecedented price increase” from the diner’s vendors. The diner was located at 514 Lockwood Drive and was part of the Communion Neighborhood Cooperative, which also includes the Communion coffee shop and a coworking office space. www.communioncooperative.com/coffee-eats.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Simply Thai Bistro marks 5 years of two Frisco locations

Simply Thai Bistro on Legacy Drive is marking five years in Frisco. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Simply Thai Bistro opened its second location five years ago in May at 4150 Legacy Drive, Ste. 140, in Frisco. The restaurant’s other location is on Main Street in Frisco. The restaurant offers food items that include curry, stir-fry, fried rice, noodle soup and Thai hot pots. A kids menu and desserts are also offered. 469-362-6110. www.simplythaibistro.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wild Oak Studio is scheduled to open mid-July in Roanoke

Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke offers space for rent for photography shoots and events. (Courtesy Pexels/George Milton) Wild Oak Studio is expected to open in mid-July at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. The studio is looking to host a two-day grand opening with activities for kids, food and drinks, and several other activities, according to its Facebook page. Wild Oak Studio offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
ROANOKE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: “Peace Circle,” Grapevine

Statues depict meeting between Native Americans and Sam Houston. The "Peace Circle" in Grapevine commemorates Sam Houston's efforts to foster peace and friendship with Native American tribes. Unveiled last September, the 11 bronze statues stand in front of Grapevine Main Station, a multiuse terminal for the TEXRail commuter line between...
GRAPEVINE, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Dallas: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Dallas, Texas

If you are visiting Dallas Texas soon, you should take some time to explore the history and culture of this city. You can find some great things to do here. For one, you can check out the Sixth Floor Museum, which covers the life of President Kennedy. It is one of the most impactful tourist attractions in Dallas. You can visit the museum during its regular opening hours of 12-6 p.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays through Fridays. Young children are admitted free.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas GI Associates opens at The Shops at Highland Village

North Texas GI Associates is a gastroenterology practice that opened in Highland Village with a soft opening on June 1.(Community Impact Newspaper Staff) North Texas GI Associates opened June 1 at The Shops at Highland Village. The business is located at 1100 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. 120, in Highland Village. North Texas GI Associates is a gastroenterology practice. It originated in Denton over a decade ago. Both locations are by appointment only. 940-566-4720. www.ntgia.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy