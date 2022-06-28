ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ Event Returns to Columbus

 2 days ago

The annual “Fathers and sons under the sun” event was held Saturday...

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive. According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley and Humana Partner to Celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week

In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, leading health and well-being company, Humana, has provided $50,000 in funding to drive healthy habits for Columbus youth. The funding also supports a community garden and activation of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Healthy Habits curriculum, which allows Club kids to learn more about gardening while building upon Humana Healthy Horizons’ ongoing work to address food insecurity.
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
momcollective.com

Fourth of July :: Where to Find Fireworks

Be sure to check Facebook and the websites for each organization for any last minute changes, updates, or weather cancellations!. Celebrate Independence Day with the Entire Auburn Community! Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy food trucks and music. Where::. Behind Duck Samford Stadium. 1840 East Glenn Avenue. Auburn, Alabama...
AUBURN, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputies cast as SWAT team in film with John Travolta shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Law enforcement in Columbus, Georgia, are starring alongside a Hollywood legend in an upcoming film. The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office said its special response team was cast as SWAT team members in a film starring John Travolta. Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Major Joe McCrea also shared the screen with stars John Travolta and Kristin Davis during filming in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has given an update on the story of a Columbus toddler found dead in a restaurant parking lot Sunday night. On Sunday night, June 26, the 3-year-old was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New details emerge in heat-related death of Columbus toddler found in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging this morning in Sunday’s heat-related death of a three-year-old child found unresponsive in a car at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. Kendrick Engram Jr., was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. by the Muscogee County Coroner’s office. The boy was still strapped in a car seat, according to […]
WTVM

City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday. With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:. DIVISIONINDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION. Water / Recycle. No pickup. July 4 routes will be collected on July 6. All other services...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Byron’s Smokehouse

I am a big fan of condiments, with ketchup being my all-time favorite. Now, my husband Mike says that I will put ketchup on everything; however, that is incorrect. Once when I was in single digits, I saw my cousin Lance dip his cornbread in ketchup. There’s no way that I could bring myself to do that to cornbread or ketchup.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Phenix City firework store owner shares on combatting inflation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Inflation has hit firework stands across the U.S. before the upcoming holiday weekend, and some fireworks are facing around a 70% increase in cost this year. Shirley’s Fireworks, a fireworks store in Phenix City, says they are charging the wholesale dealers a good amount of...
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Remembers Life of Community Leader, Educator

OPELIKA — Opelika lost one of its most beloved educators and community leaders with the passing of William Parker Sr. on June 22. Parker dedicated his life to educating children in the Opelika City Schools and served the community in numerous organizations, receiving many honors and awards. The educator and his wife Patsy inspired dreams in thousands of students over the years.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for around a year and a half. Forest Clayton-Pate Preston, 51, was last seen near the 8000 block of Warm Springs Rd in Columbus on Jan. 7, 2021. Police say Preston is a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concern for many residents is dried-up leaves and branches that can be seen along the side of some roadways in Columbus, as several people in the Columbus city limits haven’t had yard waste removed. Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon says he hasn’t had yard removal...
COLUMBUS, GA

