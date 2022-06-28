Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ Event Returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO