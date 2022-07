Downtown Brenham’s retail incubator is undergoing a major shake-up. Effective in September, one of the participants in the incubator program, The COEO, will expand its business in what was once YellowTruck Market and will lease space in the building owned by Tiffany McMordie-Morisak, the proprietor of YellowTruck LLC. The incubator, a public-private partnership between Morisak, Brenham | Washington County Economic Development and Main Street Brenham, will close on Saturday to allow time for the transition.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO